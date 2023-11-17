William Blair Comments on Repligen Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Repligen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

