Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

TSVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Stock Down 9.2 %

TSVT stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $106.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.21. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 122.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 2seventy bio

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $33,812.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,600.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $33,812.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,502 shares of company stock worth $123,536. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.