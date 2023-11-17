WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,806 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $35,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.