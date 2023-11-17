W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $66.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 539,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

