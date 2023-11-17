VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

VZIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

VIZIO Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VZIO opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $62,532. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

