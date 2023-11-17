Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,184,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,984,570 shares of company stock worth $97,943,654. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

