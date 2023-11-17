Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VERX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex
Insider Transactions at Vertex
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Price Performance
Shares of VERX opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
See Also
