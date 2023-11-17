UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives $33.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. UGI has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

