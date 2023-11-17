U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $30,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $37.30 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

