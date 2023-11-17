Truist Financial Lowers Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target to $10.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Beyond Air Stock Down 9.0 %

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Beyond Air has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.30.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 250,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $672,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,225,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,680.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 5,943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Stories

