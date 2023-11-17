Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

