TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,660 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $389,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,152,557.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $1,191,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $389,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,152,557.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,278 shares of company stock worth $7,467,593. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,758,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

