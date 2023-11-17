TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,838,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,061 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.46% of TransAlta worth $35,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TAC opened at $8.30 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0398 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

