The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

