Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $65,580,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 768,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 491,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Analyst Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

