Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $65,580,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 768,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 491,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.