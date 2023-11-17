Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,580,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 768,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 491,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

