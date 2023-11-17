Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

NYSE:WSM opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $172.37.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $19,496,290. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

