TD Asset Management Inc Sells 822 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Cognex worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Cognex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.