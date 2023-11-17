TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,742 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $30,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

