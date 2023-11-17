TD Asset Management Inc Sells 15,990 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.29% of MarketAxess worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.34 and its 200-day moving average is $250.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

