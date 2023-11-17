TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,608 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Snowflake worth $38,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,494 shares of company stock worth $14,892,605 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

