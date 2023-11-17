TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 17,522 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $25,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.