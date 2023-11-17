TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.32% of Five Below worth $34,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Five Below by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.