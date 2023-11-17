TD Asset Management Inc Has $32.64 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,871 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

