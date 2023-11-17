TD Asset Management Inc Has $32.22 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $32,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,974,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after buying an additional 739,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.