TD Asset Management Inc Has $29.98 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

