TD Asset Management Inc Has $29.94 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of MSCI worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI opened at $524.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

