TD Asset Management Inc Has $28.60 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,935 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $28,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

