TD Asset Management Inc Has $26.01 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.51% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $26,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

