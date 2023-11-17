TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Raymond James worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Raymond James by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Raymond James by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $124.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

