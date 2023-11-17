TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.48% of QuidelOrtho worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,147,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after purchasing an additional 70,499 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.12 and a beta of 0.33.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

