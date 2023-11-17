TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Coterra Energy worth $27,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 383,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 225,821 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 692,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 71.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

