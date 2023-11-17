TD Asset Management Inc Buys 56,154 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,154 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.65% of Alamos Gold worth $30,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

