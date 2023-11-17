TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $33,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $271.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $196.11 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,156 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

