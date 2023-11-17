TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 38,576 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.38% of West Fraser Timber worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.3 %

WFG stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

