TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 20,846 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $27,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

CAH stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.