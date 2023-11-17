TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 170,877 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 769.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,877 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Zscaler worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $189.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.51.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

