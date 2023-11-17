Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.51).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
