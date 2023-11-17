Taglich Brothers Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Creative Realities in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Mills bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,712 shares in the company, valued at $595,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

