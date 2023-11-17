T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells $2,945,800.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.