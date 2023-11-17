Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $56,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Waters Stock Down 0.3 %

WAT opened at $266.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.47. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

