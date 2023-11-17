Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Alliant Energy worth $47,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.48 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

View Our Latest Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.