Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $58,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.69, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,088 shares of company stock worth $5,983,759. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
