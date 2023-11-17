Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $58,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.69, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Get Our Latest Report on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,088 shares of company stock worth $5,983,759. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.