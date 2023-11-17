Swiss National Bank Sells 81,000 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Masco worth $46,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

