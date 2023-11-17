Swiss National Bank Sells 55,700 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of CarMax worth $47,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 86.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.15 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

