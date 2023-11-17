Swiss National Bank Sells 48,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of FMC worth $47,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in FMC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in FMC by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 29,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in FMC by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.