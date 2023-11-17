Swiss National Bank Sells 46,300 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $48,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 610,612 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,294,000 after acquiring an additional 758,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

