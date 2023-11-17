Swiss National Bank Sells 238,200 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Avantor worth $50,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,276 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $342,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.29 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

