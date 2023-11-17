Swiss National Bank Sells 20,200 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $57,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,503 shares of company stock worth $7,490,156 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $271.84 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $196.11 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

