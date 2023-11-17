Swiss National Bank Sells 17,700 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Nordson worth $46,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 9,439.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after buying an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.8 %

Nordson stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.95. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,619,446 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

