Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $58,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 64,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.